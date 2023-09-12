Genelia Deshmukh expecting her third child? Husband Riteish Deshmukh sets the record straight

Netizens speculated that Genelia Deshmukh might be expecting her third child after a video went viral. Riteish Deshmukh dismissed it as false

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most loved celebrity couples in tinsel town. Be it through reels or public appearances, they set the benchmark high for fans. Recently, they attended an event in Mumbai. During their appearance in the city, a section of people seemingly assumed that Genelia might be expecting her third child.

Genelia was dressed in a purple flowy midi dress. In a viral video, netizens felt the actress was in the initial stages of pregnancy as they allegedly noticed her gesture of placing her hand over her stomach repeatedly. One person commented on the video, "Again pregnant (sic)." Another person asked, "Is she expecting???" Another netizen wrote, "She’s expecting the 3rd kid." A person assumed, "Genelia may be pregnant."

Shutting Genelia's pregnancy rumours, Riteish issued a clarification on Instagram stories. He wittily wrote, "I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more but unfortunately this is untrue."

Riteish and Genelia have two sons named Riaan and Rahyl. The couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They got married after dating for 9 years. Riteish and Genelia met on the sets of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam. After tying the knot, Genelia chose to focus on her family life and did cameos roles in films for quite a few years.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want, Genelia spoke about quitting acting after marriage. She said, "I had worked so much in all these different industries and we literally had a long distance relationship, even both of us. So I just felt that after marriage, I wanted to prioritize differently, right? And everyone the first thing when I got married said ‘Riteish told you not to work?’ I said no."

After a long break, Genelia returned to acting in 2022 with two films. She featured with Riteish in the Hindi film, titled Mister Mummy. The comedy film failed to draw the audience to theatres. However, when Genelia made her Marathi film debut Ved, people couldn't stop raving. Marking Riteish's directorial debut, the romantic drama was one of the biggest blockbusters in Marathi cinema last year.