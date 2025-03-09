The two actors have worked together in films such as “Heyy Babyy” and “Visfot”. They will next be seen together in the upcoming film “Housefull 5”

Picture Courtesy/Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram account

Listen to this article Riteish Deshmukh pens special birthday wish for 'brother' Fardeen Khan x 00:00

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has wished actor Fardeen Khan, whom he referred to as his brother, on his 51st birthday and thanked him for his friendship.

Riteish took to his Instagram, where he posted a picture with Fardeen. In the image, the two are seen posing for a selfie. Riteish has his arms around Fardeen, who is seen clicking the picture.

“My dearest @fardeenfkhan - I wish you the bestest birthday ever my brother. Thank you for your friendship. May god bless you with great health, happiness and love,” Riteish wrote as the caption.

Released in 2007, “Heyy Babyy” is a comedy film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sajid Khan. It stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Juanna Sanghvi and Boman Irani.

The storyline is loosely based on the Malayalam 1990 film Thoovalsparsham which is an adaptation of the American film Three Men and a Baby, in turn based on the French film Three Men and a Cradle.

“Visfot”, a crime thriller film written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and directed by Kookie Gulati. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza in supporting roles.

Fardeen was last seen in “Khel Khel Mein” directed by Mudassar Aziz. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Riteish will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer crime thriller film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.A sequel to 2018’s Raid, Raid 2 follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik who tracks another white-collar crime.

