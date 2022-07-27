Rituparna Sengupta honoured with Bengal’s Highest Civilian Award from West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee

Rituparna Sengupta has been honoured with the ‘Banga Bhushan Samman’ for her contribution to the film industry and to the land of Bengal

Rituparna Sengupta/picture courtesy: PR

Receiving an award for one’s hard work is a euphoric experience for any individual. Actor Rituparna Sengupta added one more feather to her cap by receiving the prestigious Bengal’s Highest Civilian Award ‘Banga Bhushan Samman’ from the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee on 25th July 2022.

She is not only the recipient of several accolades for her exceptional work as an actor, but she is also a National awardee. She has been honoured with the ‘Banga Bhushan Samman’ for her contribution to the film industry and to the land of Bengal, along with singer Shreya Ghosal, Kumar Sanu, and Nobel Laureate Economist Abhijit Banerjee.

Also Read: Rituparna Sengupta would never be caught wearing THIS make-up product

Speaking on this achievement, emotional Rituparna said “I am overwhelmed and grateful at the same time to receive this prestigious award. It was a great honour to be recognized for my contribution to the film industry. I want to thank my fans, friends, family, fraternity, and especially our Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee for giving me this honour.”

Rituparna, who attended the ceremony and thanked them for the honour for her services in the entertainment industry in a brief acceptance speech. At the ceremony, eminent personalities from different industries were honoured for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of West Bengal.

Also Read: Rituparna Sengupta: Everyone asks if Dennis and Lillee are cricketers