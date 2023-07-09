Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt stumbles, Ranveer Singh gives massage to Vaibhavi Merchant, Karan Johar in BTS video

Karan Johar recently shared a BTS video from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, unveiling candid moments of fun, laughter and cute mistakes

Ranveer Singh gives massages to Karan Johar and Vaibhav Merchant, Alia Bhatt stumbles in the snow, Pic/Instagram

Karan Johar, the director of the highly anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently shared an entertaining behind-the-scenes video, giving fans a glimpse of the off-screen moments filled with joy and laughter. The video captures the camaraderie among the cast and crew as they enjoy the filming process.

The BTS clip starts with Karan Johar cheerfully singing, "If you so know it, so sing it, Dharma Deewane." It sets the tone for the lighthearted atmosphere on the sets. The footage showcases Alia Bhatt experiencing moments of confusion while shooting a dance sequence for the song 'Tum Kya Mile.' She also showcased her graceful moves in an elegant white saree, despite stumbling in the snow.

Ranveer Singh, known for his high energy and exuberance, added his signature charm to the behind-the-scenes moments. He could be seen offering a relaxing massage to the exhausted choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and director KJo. His high-energy demeanour and prancing around also amped up energy levels on the sets of the film The video concludes with the team appreciating each other's efforts while enjoying the beauty of a snowfall in Kashmir.

The caption of the video reads, "It's a whole different kahaani on-set. Before you meet them on-screen, here's a glimpse of all the unfiltered moments off-screen. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July."

Prior to the release of this BTS video, the filmmakers had already shared a making video of the song 'Tum Kya Mile,' shedding light on the challenges faced during its production. Alia Bhatt revealed that she shot for the song just four months after welcoming her daughter, Raha.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. Filling in a much-awaited family entertainer void at the big screen - the colorful visuals, mesmerizing chemistry, musical spectacle coupled with drama, romance and right emotions, the film will surely create magic.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. The film is set to hit theaters on July 28, marking a special milestone in Karan Johar's 25th anniversary year in the Hindi film industry.