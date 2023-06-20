Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani teaser: The video starring Ranveer and Alia gives a glimpse into the grand world that Karan Johar is known for

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser: Karan Johar's brand of cinema is back; watch x 00:00

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani teaser: It's finally here! The teaser of Karan Johar's upcoming directorial has been finally unveiled. The teaser which is a little over a minute long gives a glimpse of the filmmaker' trademark style of cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of the much awaited film through his social media handle. He penned a note for Karan while unveiling the teaser.

The teaser has no dialogues and just visuals that give you an idea of the world that Rocky and Rani's love story is set in. The song 'Tum Kya Mile' plays in the background as we get a glimpse of this colourful world and the amazing cast members. The words 'Karan Johar's invites you to the biggest entertainer of the year.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser ends on an impactful note as Arijit Singh begins crooning ‘Tum Kya Mile’.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is a romantic comedy and family drama that will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in central roles. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi have also come on board to be part of the cast. While Johar has worked with Alia previously in her debut, ‘Student of The Year’, it will be the first time he directs the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor.

“After 7 years… back in the director’s chair…I am excited , nervous and yet so happy to begin the last lap of our prem kahani…Watch this space for the teaser ….coming super soon with all our love to you …,” said Karan on Instagram while announcing his seventh directorial.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. Filling in a much-awaited family entertainer void at the big screen - the colorful visuals, mesmerizing chemistry, musical spectacle coupled with drama, romance and right emotions, the film will surely create magic.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July, 2023.