Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets BIGGER! Varun Dhawan to have a cameo along with Janhvi, Sara and Ananya

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani' has been creating a lot of buzz right now. The film has been making headlines ever since its announcement and yesterday after the trailer launch fans cannot stop gushing over the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer. The Karan Johar directorial is one of the most awaited films of 2023 and is all set for a release on July 28, 2023. With the trailer, came a few sweet cameos, and Ananya Panday was spotted as well.

Earlier, reports had it that Ananya, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be a part of the film for a song, that’s reportedly supposed to be the introduction to Ranveer Singh’s character. While we all spotted Ananya, it looks like there was more to it.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan will also be seen with Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the same song. Reports suggest that the actor has a cameo in the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' song, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday.

Further, the report also stated that Varun visited Karan Johar on the sets of the film and since they were shooting for the song on the said day, he asked him to join in.

In addition, if reports doing rounds are true, it is believed that the song with Varun, Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara, is in fact, nothing but a remake of ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ from ‘Om Shanti Om’. And well, if we join the dots, given that the song is a peppy number and has so many appearances, it could, after all, be true.

As for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be reuniting for the second time, the first being Gully Boy. Though their pairing has been received with mixed reactions for this back-to-90s style romantic drama, high hopes are riding on it!

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt is currently looking forward to her Hollywood Debut with ‘Heart of Stone’. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee le Zara’ in her kitty. While Ranveer Singh has films like ' Baiju Bawra' and 'Simmba 2' in the list.