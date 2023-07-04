Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh fall in love but they have the task of convincing their culturally different families to agree to the union

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani still

Listen to this article 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Trailer: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's love undergoes a test of cultural switch x 00:00

There is much excitement around Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is set to be released later this month. The trailer of the much-anticipated family drama which promises a mix of humour, romance, family drama, heartbreak, and a lot of emotions is now out.

The trailer begins with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt getting into a fight after their cars collide. They slowly fall in love but realise they are different and as are their families. In order to get their families on board with the relationship, the two decide to live with each others families. However, their idea does not pan out as they had planned and the two end up ending their relationship. The highlight of the trailer is the humourous one-liners delivered by the lead pair and the quirky family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani – a saga of grand love between two different families!💜



Watch Now - https://t.co/iI8QKdmWjU



A film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year – in cinemas on 28th July.#RRKPK — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 4, 2023

For the last couple of days, Karan Johar has been sharing notes on his journey with the film. The filmmaker known for films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' is all ready to bring back old-school Bollywood romance with a modern twist.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a romantic comedy and family drama that will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in central roles. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi have also come on board to be part of the cast. While Johar has worked with Alia previously in her debut, ‘Student of The Year’, it will be the first time he directs the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor.

“After 7 years… back in the director’s chair…I am excited , nervous and yet so happy to begin the last lap of our prem kahani…Watch this space for the teaser ….coming super soon with all our love to you …,” said Karan on Instagram while announcing his seventh directorial.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. Filling in a much-awaited family entertainer void at the big screen - the colorful visuals, mesmerizing chemistry, musical spectacle coupled with drama, romance and right emotions, the film will surely create magic.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July, 2023.