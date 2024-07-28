Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns one: As the Karan Johar directorial has turned a year old, and the ace director has put out a long note for the team

Hello Babez! 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has turned one. The film that made us laugh, cry, and smile at the same time—a much-needed rom-com right from Karan Johar's imagination to our screens—has turned a year old, and the ace director has put out a long note for the team of 'Rocky Aur Rani'.

While sharing the poster of the film, Karan wrote, “'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' turns 1 today—and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I’m so honored to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!! @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came…I saw and they conquered…love you both from last life…”

While talking about the veterans in the film, Karan Johar wrote, “Honored to have directed Jaya aunty again, she was the most loved actor on our set! Love you so much, aunty J! Privileged to have directed legends @azmishabana18 ji and @aapkadharam ji. When we finished working with them, I felt like singing ‘Abhi na jao chodke…ke dil abhi bhara nahi’ to them!”

He further continued and penned, “Thank you to my boss and BFF @apoorva1972…the spine and soul of DHARMA…who allowed all my ridiculous indulgences! To my writing team who are the heart and soul of the film, and we would never have been where we are without them…. @shashankkhaitan (such a supreme filmmaker and writer, I’m grateful he gave me so much of his time and amazing energy), @_ishita_moitra_, you wordsmith with a sense of humor par excellence, @gogoroy (so so solid and sorted), and @somenmishra who orchestrated the entire creative process with such ease and brilliance!”

Further, while tagging the rest of the team, Johar concluded the note, saying, “You all are the wind beneath my wings…love you all!!! To my amazing AD team, you were the spine of our film! The production team that weathered every storm…. THANK YOU!!! Signing off - Karan Johar this side”

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is about a unique love story between a colourful yet dimwitted Punjabi lad and an educated and confident Bengali girl. In addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the current blockbuster offers a superb supporting cast that includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and others.