Ananya Panday and Rohan Gurbaxani in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

With two projects under his belt, 2023 has been a good year for Rohan Gurbaxani. The actor, who made his debut with the second season of Made in Heaven, is ending the year with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. “It was the same casting directors as Made in Heaven, Nandini [Shrikent] and Karan [Mally]. They have seen me grow [from] my first project,” says the actor. He jokes that he had the perfect pitch to bag the role of Rohan, Ananya Panday’s long-time boyfriend in the Netflix film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. “I told them only a Rohan can play a Rohan,” he grins.

It’s all about learning for Gurbaxani in the initial years of his career. One of his important lessons has been to surrender to the director, Arjun Varain Singh in this case. “[I believe] that the people who shed their ego and adapt to the filmmaker, are the ones who succeed. [On day one of the shoot], I’m just grateful to be a part of it. That gratitude immediately puts me in a place where I can be moulded.” He is now receiving hate messages for playing a douchebag boyfriend in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which only proves to him that he did his job well.

To the actor, sharing screen space with Panday, Chaturvedi and Gourav has made work seem like play. “There are two ways to look at it. One is, this is my competition. Or, we’re here to make a beautiful movie about friendship. The latter is such a beautiful environment to be in.” He credits them for having earned their place in the industry with their hard work. “Working alongside them felt reassuring and validating. We all came in with the preparedness to play. No one [thought of] taking each other’s limelight.”