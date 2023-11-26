Gearing up for the launch of his band, Rohan Vinod Mehra on his love for acting and music

It is not uncommon for actors to be gifted in other facets of life too. Rohan Vinod Mehra started his Bollywood career with Bazaar (2018), followed by the web shows, Four More Shots Please (2022) and Kaala. He is also the lead guitarist of his upcoming band.

The self-taught musician is recognised for his prowess on the electric guitar. Mehra’s musical journey spans 15 years, which is a testament to his dedication to mastering the art form. Expressing his excitement about the upcoming band launch, he shares, “Music has always been a profound part of my life. Starting my own band has been a dream I’ve nurtured for years,” says Mehra, adding that his troupe will be focusing on blues and rock music. The band consists of five members. “[We] are all friends from college. We are yet to zero in on a name [for the band].”

Mehra hopes to join the ranks of the few in Bollywood who have also made a mark in music. “It’s a thrilling endeavour to combine my love for acting and music. I can’t wait to share our sound with the world. I am already amidst the idea of collaborating with friends and those I have connected with over the years who have a common love for the art.”