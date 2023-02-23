'Four More Shots Please!' star Maanvi Gagroo ties knot with stand-up comedian Kumar Varun, see pics!

After making their relationship official on social media on Valentine’s Day, Maanvi and Kumar got hitched on February 23, i.e. today, in an intimate ceremony in presence of their family and close friends

(Pics courtesy: Maanvi Gagroo/ Instagram)

Maanvi Gagroo, who is best known for web series like ‘Four More Shots Please!’ and ‘Tripling’, has tied the knot with popular stand-up comedian Kumar Varun.

After making their relationship official on social media on Valentine’s Day, Maanvi and Kumar got hitched on February 23, i.e. today, in an intimate ceremony in presence of their family and close friends.

On Thursday, the newlyweds, Maanvi and Kumar took to Instagram and dropped a slew of lovely pictures from their dreamy wedding. While sharing delightful photos from their hush-hush wedding ceremony on social media, Maanvi penned a sweet note alongside her post.

“In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi”, Maanvi captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Decked up as bride and groom, both Maanvi and Varun looked whimsical in their traditional wedding attires.

Choosing a saree over an extravagant lehenga, Maanvi looked resplendent as a bride as she opted for a stunning red chikankari saree for her D-day. The groom, Varun on the other hand, donned a white bandhgala sherwani.

Also Read: On Valentine's Day, Maanvi Gagroo reveals she is engaged to comedian Kumar Varun

The pictures show Varun and Maanvi sharing smiles as they sign the register as a part of the court proceedings and registration of marriage.

While Maanvi is a popular face of the OTT space and was last seen in Bollywood movie, ‘Ujda Chaman’ alongside Sunny Singh, her husband Kumar Varun is a comedian and writer, and has worked with the comedy collective AIB (All India Bakchod) in their comedy sketches and also appeared with Zakir Khan in Prime Video's web series 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare'.

Earlier, Maanvi had taken to her Instagram to notify her followers about her engagement through a picture. In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed in red. Even though Maanvi had excluded Kumar's name from her post back then, netizens were quick to point out him.

--With inputs from IANS