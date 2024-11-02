Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor were in the midst of Diwali celebrations when they received the news of Rohit Bal's demise. They were both wearing creations by the ace designer at the time

As the news of Rohit Bal’s sudden demise made headlines, filmmaker Karan Johar, who happened to wear one of the designer’s collection for Diwali, mourned the death of the connoisseur of luxury wear and said his irreplaceable contribution to fashion industry will remain forever. Actress Sonam Kapoor, too, was wearing a Rohit Bal creation as she stepped out to celebrate Diwali when she received the news. Karan and Sonam who have in their own ways contributed to the fashion industry penned a touching tribute to Gudda, as the designer was lovingly called by his close ones.

Sonam Kapoor mourns Rohit Bal's demise

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share some images of her wearing a stunning piece designed by the legendary designer himself. The outfit had an elaborate jacket that well complimented her white gown and a neckpiece made of cloth which only elevated the look.

"Happy Diwali to all. This year, as I share my festive wishes, it comes with a heavy heart. Yesterday, I wore one of Gudda’s exquisite outfits, filled with pride and excitement, as I headed out to celebrate Diwali with friends and family. Dressed in my archival Rohit Bal creation, I received the heartbreaking news that he had passed," Sonam wrote.

She added, "I was so inspired by his last show, hopeful for the future he still had ahead. Over the years, I was privileged to walk for him numerous times and spent countless hours immersed in his art—trying on his bespoke costumes and runway masterpieces, and proudly wearing them on so many special occasions. His creativity and vision were unparalleled, and today, I honor and celebrate that legacy, cherishing the memories we shared. Wishing everyone a Diwali filled with light, love, and remembrance of those who have touched our lives."

Karan Johar's tribute for Rohit Bal

Karan Johar also shared pictures of him wearing Bal's creation-a cream coloured kurta- and wrote, "I saw Gudda’s collection and show and as always marvelled at what a stunning artist,craftsmen, fashion legend he is … I say this with a heavy heart and in the present tense because his art and irreplaceable contribution to the fashion industry will remain forever … I told myself that I wanted to wear his latest collection on Diwali.. and requested for some of his stunning pieces … unknowingly last night I wore him and clicked some images and got into my car and then read the heartbreaking news of his passing …he is a pioneer and a bonafide legend and will be missed by everyone’s lives he touched …. Rest in peace Gudda… "

