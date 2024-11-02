On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, The Academy dropped a video of an iconic scene from the superstar's film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday today. Hours before his birthday, The Academy surprised all by posting an iconic scene from one of Khan's films. The scene from the 2001 blockbuster film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' directed by Karan Johar is one of the most iconic and memorable ones. The post captures the festive spirit and emotional depth of Khan's character, Rahul Raichand, evoking nostalgia among fans. It marks Khan's character's entry in the movie and what a royal entry it was! This also led to The Academy asking if it indeed is SRK's best entry?

About the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene

The scene showcased a grand Diwali celebration at the Raichand mansion, where Shah Rukh makes a dramatic entrance via a helicopter, instantly electrifying the atmosphere. His mother, Nandini Raichand, portrayed by Jaya Bachchan, feels his presence even before she sees him. Clad in an elegant white sari designed by Manish Malhotra, she shifts her focus from performing aarti for her husband, Yash Raichand, played by Amitabh Bachchan, to welcoming her son.

As Jaya approaches the entrance, doubt flickers in her eyes until Shah Rukh appears, flashing his signature dimpled smile and playfully asking, "Hey Mom, how do you sense my presence every time before I arrive?" This heartfelt moment culminates with Jaya's emotional smile as she applies a tilak on his forehead, a moment The Academy beautifully captioned: "A mother's intuition is always right."

The Academy further wrote, "Is this SRK's best entry scene?"

Karan Johar, the film's director, also shared the post, commenting, "This post made me smile wide." Released in 2001, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is a star-studded classic featuring talents like Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming work

The actor is gearing up for his role in the upcoming crime drama 'King' which reportedly stars his daughter Suhana Khan as well. He had a great year at the box office in 2023 with three releases- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. All three films were a hit at the box office. Pathaan which marked Khan's comeback in Bollywood after four years broke all box office records. Jawan saw his unite with Tamil director Atlee and it won him audience love from across the globe. Dunki marked his first film with Rajkumar Hirani.

(with inputs from ANI)