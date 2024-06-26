Rohit Saraf to be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’ alongside Kamal Haasan 

While details about Rohit’s role remain under wraps, the news has already generated excitement among his fans! Interestingly, the film marks Rohit's debut in the pan-India world.

Rohit Saraf Pic/Instagram

Rohit Saraf is on an unparalleled streak of consistently delivering impressive performances. His determination to excel is evident as he continues to take on new and challenging roles, the latest being Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'. Yes, you read that right! Rohit is set to star in Ratnam's next in which he'd be sharing the screen space with the legendary Kamal Haasan. While details about Rohit's role remain under wraps, the news has already generated excitement among his fans! Interestingly, the film marks Rohit's debut in the pan-India world.

"Rohit has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the story,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further added, "Mani Ratnam is expected to call it a film wrap by August 2024. The makers are looking at a December 2024 release at this point."

Rohit is currently enjoying the love he's receiving for his outstanding performance in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. His portrayal of Raghav garnered widespread praise for his ability to connect emotionally with the audience. As soon as the film was released, social media was abuzz with admiration, with comments like, “Rohit Saraf is quite a show stealer with his charming screen presence and swift dance moves” and “Rohit Saraf, as always, is the cute, charming chocolate boy who instantly grabs your attention.”

Rohit was last seen in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. Also starring Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan, the story revolves around best friends who have fallen in love with each other and are now navigating the rough waters of their relationship.

At an earlier event, Rohit Saraf said that Ishq Vishk Rebound is "not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it's a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z."

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra, and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Looking ahead, Rohit will reprise his role as Rishi Shekhawat in 'Mismatched Season 3’. He is also set to star in a Dharma Productions film titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.