Terming it a ‘huge deal’ to bag a KJo film so early on in his career, Rohit Saraf says working with all-star cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will better his craft

Pic/Instagram

For Rohit Saraf, the past few weeks have been straight out of a dream. Late last month, the actor was launched as a mainstream hero with Ishq Vishk Rebound, and now, he finds himself on the set of a Karan Johar production. “It’s a surreal moment to be cast as a Dharma hero,” he tells us. Saraf has been cast in director Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra. It certainly is an opportunity that most youngsters hope for, and few get. “To be directed by Shashank Khaitan is a huge deal. Varun, Janhvi and Sanya are not merely stars, but talented actors. I am not at all nonchalant; I am freaking out about this film. I love the story, the script and am so grateful for this opportunity. We’ve shot for a few days,” he says.

Saraf became something of a Gen-Z darling with his hit series, Mismatched. But it has taken him 12 years to make the journey from YA television shows to supporting roles in films, and now, big-ticket projects. “I count myself lucky to be part of this storytelling community. Yet, success doesn’t diminish my ambition. I’m driven by a desire for personal growth and continuous improvement, rather than external validation.”

Happy as he is to have ticked a Johar film off his wish-list so early on in the movies, he is eager to see what lies ahead. “I’m satisfied with how far I have come, yet an insatiable curiosity drives me forward. There is scope for improvement, and I’ll be able to do that on sets like these.”