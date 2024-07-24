Rohit Shetty has come out in support of actors amid the discussion about rising entourage costs and shared that the prices of everything have gone up

In Pic: Rohit Shetty

The rising fees of actors are becoming a concern for many directors and producers. However, there is an exception to this trend: Rohit Shetty. He is one director who has come out in support of the actors. Rohit, who is gearing up for his upcoming cop drama ‘Singham Again’, has an ensemble cast. The movie stars actresses like Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor, along with actors including Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.

Rohit, who has worked with actors including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, shared in an interview with News 18 Showsha, “Not really. With me, it is totally different. When we talk about the cost, it is not just the actors. Everything from travelling to ticketing and hotels—the prices for everything have gone up. It is not just actors. The whole cost has gone up for a lot of things. Keeping that in mind, just because the cast is an ensemble, a lot of money is spent on the cast, it is not like that.”

Recent case of rising entourage costs

A report suggested that Sajid Nadiadwala has put Ahan Shetty's "Sanki" on hold because of Ahan's high entourage costs being billed to the production.

Bollywood Hungama shared in their report, quoting a source saying, “Sajid is having second thoughts about the film. The current market is not where it used to be from the satellite and digital point of view. Although Sajid managed to sell digital rights thanks to his bulk deal with Amazon Prime Video, he is not getting the kind of money he was hoping for from either the film’s satellite or digital rights. But that is not what broke the camel’s back. It was when Sajid saw his leading man’s entourage costs that he lost his patience. Ahan’s staff costs (hair, make-up, spot, stylist, driver, chef, trainer, etc.), which were billed to production, were so high that Sajid threatened to pull the plug on the film, adding that it made no business sense to produce this project.”

About Rohit Shetty’s next

Though Rohit Shetty’s "Singham Again" was scheduled for 15 August, it now looks like the film will get delayed as they are still finishing shooting.