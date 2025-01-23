After Rohman Shawl's performance as Asif Wani in Amaran, he portrays a police officer in Azaadi. The short film, based on real events, delves into the challenges faced by security forces in Kashmir

Rohman Shawl in a still from Azaadi

Listen to this article Rohman Shawl pays tribute to Kashmir's heroes, plays a police officer in Azaadi x 00:00

Actor Rohman Shawl, who recently made his debut as the antagonist in the Sai Pallavi and Shivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran, has impressed audiences with his performance as Asif Wani, a terrorist. Rohman was praised for his performance, action sequences, and emotional storytelling. Amaran has emerged as one of the biggest successes of 2024, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

After receiving appreciation for his role as an antagonist, Rohman is seen playing a police officer from Jammu & Kashmir in his next project.

Azaadi garners critical acclaim

To celebrate the 76th Republic Day and to honor the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police officers, the actor presents his next short film titled Azaadi, based on real incidents. The film has already received awards at the Jammu Film Festival and Jharkhand Film Festival. Presented by Kara Studios, the movie also stars Mir Sarwar in a pivotal role, with Abhimanyu Tomar making a guest appearance.

Film's tribute to the brave hearts of Kashmir

In Azaadi, Rohman Shawl plays the character of Adnan, a dedicated Indian police officer who is captured by militants during a family visit. As he faces unimaginable brutality, his unwavering love for his country and family drives him to fight for survival. With intense action, emotional depth, and an inspiring portrayal of heroism, the film sheds light on the untold stories of Indian police officers in Kashmir.

Rohman's year of diverse roles

Reflecting on his journey, Rohman says, "The back-to-back release of Amaran and Azaadi has been nothing short of life-changing for me. In the span of two films, I've traversed the spectrum of humanity, from protector to destroyer. It's been both a test and a triumph, and as a Kashmiri, these roles carry the weight of my roots as well as the universal struggles they reflect. Looking back, I consider 2024 a year of transformation. It's the year that truly defined me as an actor. In Azaadi, I play Adnan, an honest police officer wrestling with the moral and emotional chaos of conflict, while in Amaran, I portrayed a terrorist driven by darkness and desperation."

In terms of personal matters, Rohan Shawl, who was previously dating Sushmita Sen, is still occasionally spotted with her, although they announced their breakup in 2021.