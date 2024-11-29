Siva Karthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Amaran that was released in theatres on October 31 is gearing up for its OTT release. The film was produced by Kamal Haasan

Still from Amaran

Sai Pallavi and Siva Karthikeyan's Tamil film 'Amaran' that hit the theatres during the Diwali weekend on October 31. The film based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan struck a chord with the audience and was appreciated by them and critics alike. Even as the film produced by Kamal Haasan continues to run in theatres, it is also gearing up for its OTT release. Based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan, the movie has grossed more than ₹320 crore at the box office and is unstoppable.

Amaran's OTT release

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Amaran will be streamed on Netflix on December 5. On the day, the film will complete its five-week theatrical run, a mandatory window between theatrical and OTT release as decided by the makers and OTT platform.

After the release of the film, Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan was honoured by the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for his performance as Major Mukund Varadarajan. The OTA trains officers for the Short Service Commission and is an important institution for the Indian army. The OTA in Chennai was also the starting point of Major Varadarajan’s journey to becoming an officer in the Indian army.

About the film Amaran

'Amaran', a biopic of Major Mukund Varadarajan, is currently enjoying a strong run at the box office and marked Sivakarthikeyan's highest opening day numbers. Produced by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions, the film brings together the talents of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi under the expert direction of Rajkumar Periasamy. The film had a worldwide release on the Diwali weekend, October 31. 'Amaran' meaning 'the immortal' tells the story of the heroic everlasting spirit of the Indian Army. The film also recorded Sivakarthikeyan's best opening day performance.

Major Mukund Varadarajan was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra- the highest Indian honour for bravery and gallantry sacrifices on the battlefield. Major Mukund lost his life in a 2014 encounter with militants in Shopian of Jammu and Kashmir.

The film is inspired by the real-life events documented in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book ‘India’s Most Fearless’, Amaran is a heartfelt tribute to a true hero. The film captures the essence of their journey—love, sacrifice, and the immense personal losses faced during Major Varadharajan's courageous service to the nation.