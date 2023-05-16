Breaking News
Roll out the red carpet for Mrunal Thakur

Updated on: 16 May,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu

Mrunal to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival that kicks off today

Roll out the red carpet for Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur

Roll out the red carpet for Mrunal Thakur
It’s that time of the year when leading movie stars from across the world come together at the Cannes Film Festival to celebrate the best in cinema. In the past, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Sharmila Tagore and Nandita Das have made us proud by being part of the prestigious film festival’s jury. Over the years though, the gala has become as much about fashion as about films, with many of Bollywood’s leading ladies making their presence felt on the red carpet. 


As the 76th edition kicks off today, Mrunal Thakur is set to make her debut at the film festival as a Grey Goose representative. The actor, who will be in the French Riviera from May 17 to 19, has chosen creations by designer-duo Falguni and Shane Peacock for her appearances. “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer,” says the Sita Ramam actor. Thakur will soon be seen in Pippa, and Pooja Meri Jaan.



