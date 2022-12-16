Breaking News
Romance comes as a relief for Triptii Dimri

Updated on: 16 December,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

After emotionally draining roles in Bulbbul and Qala, Triptii Dimri says shooting for rom-com Rola with Vicky Kaushal was a blast

Romance comes as a relief for Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal


Triptii Dimri had almost forgotten what laughing on screen felt like until she stepped on the set of her next, Rola. Having played two back-to-back emotionally exhausting roles in Bulbbul (2020) and the recent Qala, she admits that the Vicky Kaushal-led romantic comedy was a much-needed change of pace. The actor says, “I only remember laughing on the set. Vicky and I were having a blast, and our director, Anand Tiwari sir, was always cracking jokes.” 


Rola marks her return to comedy five years after her debut vehicle, Poster Boys (2017). What makes the Karan Johar production stand out from her previous offerings is that it is mounted on a lavish scale. “I was nervous because, while I have done a commercial film earlier, this was a big set. So, you feel the pressure of a big commercial film.” Fortunately, she found a supportive co-star in Kaushal. “There’s so much to learn from him. He is patient, supportive, and made sure that I didn’t feel nervous.”



Besides Rola, Dimri has the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal in her kitty. It’s not lost on her that she has come a long way from the phase when she had no offers in hand. She recounts, “After Laila Majnu [2018], I didn’t get any offers. People advised me on what to do, but nothing felt right. That’s when Bulbbul came my way. [Many] asked me not to do an OTT film after having a theatrical release. But I went ahead, and was proved right.”


