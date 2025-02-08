Breaking News
On Rose Day, Kriti Kharbanda gets different kind of flowers

Updated on: 08 February,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Friday, Kriti posted a picture a bouquet of white flowers on Instagram Story and wrote, "Rose na sahi, phool toh hain, Happy Rose Day."

Picture Courtesy/Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Actor Kriti Kharbanda celebrated Rose Day which marks the beginning of Valentine's Week.


On Friday, Kriti posted a picture a bouquet of white flowers on Instagram Story and wrote, "Rose na sahi, phool toh hain, Happy Rose Day."


Her husband and actor Pulkit Samrat dropped a picture on Instagram Story where Pulkit gave a 'Froze Rose' on the occassion of Rose Day. He wrote, "Happy Froze Day."

Kriti always share every special moments of her personal and professional life on social media.

On Friday, Kriti dropped an adorable birthday wish for her mother on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday ma! I love you."

The special bond between Kriti and her mother can be seen in pictures.

Pulkit and Kriti married on March 15 2024, in Manesar. Their wedding festivities took place in the presence of close family members and friends. Actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh were also a part of the functions.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films, like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Reportedly, their love story began during the filming of Pagalpanti in 2019, and since then they have been treating fans to their heartwarming moments on social media.

