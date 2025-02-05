Breaking News
Kriti Kharbanda on OTT debut ‘Rana Naidu 2’: 'This role is unlike anything I've done before'

Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Her portrayal in ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2 is expected to add a new dimension to the gripping narrative, making it a must-watch for crime drama enthusiasts

Kriti Kharbanda. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Rana Naidu’, has said that the series allowed her to explore a darker, more complex character, a first for her. 


The teaser of the second season was unveiled recently, and it showcases the actress in a pivotal role where she embodies a strong character with a commanding presence, exuding a boss lady vibe that is sure to surprise and captivate audiences.


The actress joins the ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla. It also marks her debut in the OTT space.


Talking about her OTT debut, Kriti shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Rana Naidu' Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me”.

Kriti's performance in the teaser has already garnered attention, with fans eagerly awaiting the series' release. Her portrayal in ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2 is expected to add a new dimension to the gripping narrative, making it a must-watch for crime drama enthusiasts.

In addition to her OTT debut, Kriti Kharbanda will next be seen in the edgy neo-noir comic tragedy "Risky Romeo" alongside Sunny Singh. Directed by Abir Sengupta, the film promises a blend of dark humor and eccentric characters, further showcasing Kriti's range as an actress.

With ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2 and ‘Risky Romeo’ on the horizon, Kriti Kharbanda is all set to captivate audiences with her dynamic performances and continue her journey of cinematic excellence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

