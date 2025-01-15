Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat took to their Instagram account to share adorable glimpses from their intimate home celebration of Lohri

Picture Courtesy/Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram account

Listen to this article Kriti Kharbanda shares adorable pictures from her first Lohri with Pulkit Samrat x 00:00

The much-loved B-town couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrated their first Lohri after tying the knot in March last year and the pictures are "kaafi cute" to handle.

The couple took to their Instagram account to share adorable glimpses from their intimate home celebration. Kriti posted photos of the couple taking rounds around the sacred fire, dancing, and celebrating with their parents, making the occasion extra special.

The actress looked stunning in a red suit adorned with intricate floral designs, while Pulkit kept it stylish yet simple in a blue kurta-pyjama set. Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "Kaafi cute! Hamari pehli Lohri!"

Fans flooded the comment section with love and wishes.

One user commented, "Ghar pe hi manali, good idea," while another added, "Very cute. Bless you guys." Last year, Kriti celebrated Karwa Chauth with Pulkit and shared a couple of pictures from the occasion.

Along with the post, the actress also added a long caption where she wrote about the traditions she grew up watching her mother follow.

Pulkit and Kriti married on March 15 2024, in Manesar. Their wedding festivities took place in the presence of close family members and friends. Actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh were also a part of the functions.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films, like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Reportedly, their love story began during the filming of Pagalpanti in 2019, and since then they have been treating fans to their heartwarming moments on social media.

