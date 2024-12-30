Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kriti Kharbanda shows off her romantic side on husband Pulkit Samrats birthday

Kriti Kharbanda shows off her romantic side on husband Pulkit Samrat's birthday

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Kriti Kharbanda dropped several pictures with her husband Pulkit Samrat while wishing him on his birthday. The actress penned a romantic, heartfelt note for her actor-husband

Kriti Kharbanda shows off her romantic side on husband Pulkit Samrat's birthday

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Kriti Kharbanda shows off her romantic side on husband Pulkit Samrat's birthday
x
00:00

As it's actor Pulkit Samrat's birthday on Sunday, his wife and actor Kriti Kharbanda unleashed her lovey-dovey avatar and penned a love-filled post for him.


Taking to Instagram, Kriti wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite person, best friend, lover, companion, tour guide, chef, my anything and everything! Kya karti main tere Bina! Tu hai toh Sab hai, Tu Nahin toh kuch Nahin!


She also treated fans to her and Pulkit's images which are enough to make anyone go gaga.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

In no time, Kriti's comment section filled up with heartfelt reactions from netizens.

"Aww! Happy bday @pulkitsamrat !! Lots of love to you," actor-singer Sophie Choudry commented.

"Beautiful," a fan wrote.

Pulkit Samrat responded to his wife, Kriti's wish with a cute comment.

"Love you Mrs. Samrat! (red heart emojis)," he wrote.

Pulkit and Kriti married on March 15 in Manesar. Their wedding festivities took place in the presence of close family members and friends. Actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh were also a part of the functions.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films, like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Reportedly, their love story began during the filming of 'Pagalpanti' in 2019 and since then they have been treating fans to their heartwarming moments on social media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pulkit samrat kriti kharbanda veere di wedding Pagalpanti bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK