Kriti Kharbanda dropped several pictures with her husband Pulkit Samrat while wishing him on his birthday. The actress penned a romantic, heartfelt note for her actor-husband

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kriti Kharbanda shows off her romantic side on husband Pulkit Samrat's birthday x 00:00

As it's actor Pulkit Samrat's birthday on Sunday, his wife and actor Kriti Kharbanda unleashed her lovey-dovey avatar and penned a love-filled post for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Instagram, Kriti wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite person, best friend, lover, companion, tour guide, chef, my anything and everything! Kya karti main tere Bina! Tu hai toh Sab hai, Tu Nahin toh kuch Nahin!

She also treated fans to her and Pulkit's images which are enough to make anyone go gaga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

In no time, Kriti's comment section filled up with heartfelt reactions from netizens.

"Aww! Happy bday @pulkitsamrat !! Lots of love to you," actor-singer Sophie Choudry commented.

"Beautiful," a fan wrote.

Pulkit Samrat responded to his wife, Kriti's wish with a cute comment.

"Love you Mrs. Samrat! (red heart emojis)," he wrote.

Pulkit and Kriti married on March 15 in Manesar. Their wedding festivities took place in the presence of close family members and friends. Actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh were also a part of the functions.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films, like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Reportedly, their love story began during the filming of 'Pagalpanti' in 2019 and since then they have been treating fans to their heartwarming moments on social media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever