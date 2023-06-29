Rukhsar Rehman and Faruk Kabir to part ways after 13 years of marriage

Bollywood actress Rukhsar Rehman and director-producer Faruk Kabir are filing for divorce. According to reports by Hindustan Times and ETimes, the couple are planning to part ways after 13 years of marriage

Bollywood actress Rukhsar Rehman and director-producer Faruk Kabir are filing for divorce. According to reports by Hindustan Times and ETimes, the couple are planning to part ways after 13 years of marriage.

Rehman confirmed the news to ETimes and said that they have been estranged and living separately since February. “Yes, we have parted ways. We are currently in the process (of finalizing divorce arrangements) and the lawyers are involved. So, I cannot talk at length”.

She also admitted that the decision to split was not easy and did not want to want to get into the nitty-gritties of what was obviously, an emotionally taxing ordeal. “It wasn’t an easy decision for me at all. I don’t want to get into the details and reasons behind it as I don’t want to make it dirty,” the actress added.

Faruk, who directed the Khuda Haafiz franchise, confirmed the news but also declined to comment further on his personal life. “I’m a very private person and this is a personal matter, so I don’t want to talk about it right now.”

Rukhsar and Faruk reportedly dated for nearly six years before tying the knot in a low-key ceremony in 2010. The two worked together for the first time in Faruk’s directorial, Khuda Haafiz 2.

Rehman was earlier married to Asad Ahmed and has a daughter Aisha Ahmed, who is also an actor. She has worked in several Hindi films and television shows and is a recognized name in the Indian entertainment landscape. She debuted in Deepak Anand’s Yaad Rakhegi Duniya and has also appeared in Shaitan, PK, Uri: The Surgical Strike amongst many others.