Rumi Jaffery on late actor Satish Kaushik: He inspired you to do better work

Updated on: 10 March,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Bollywood scriptwriter and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery recalls how he and Kaushik became close friends

Rumi Jaffery


I was quite young then and wanted to see a film shoot. A common friend introduced me to Satish ji, through whom I got to visit the Versova set of Mr India. We became close friends after working together. 


We collaborated on all his hit characters, like Mutthu Swamy (Saajan Chale Sasural) and Pappu Pager (Deewana Mastana). Even if you gave him two scenes, he would make them memorable. He would inspire you to do better work.



Over the years of working together on so many films, we became a family. Once, we were shooting in Bhopal, and I couldn’t rush back to Mumbai for my wife’s birthday.

So, Satish ji arranged for her to fly to Bhopal and organised a surprise party for her. He also sang her a beautiful song. Satish ji was such a lajawab person. He is one of those few people whose name brings a smile to the face. When you talk about him, you remember him fondly with a smile because he was such a positive person.

