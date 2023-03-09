Satish Kaushik's 10-year-old daughter shares picture with him

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's 10-year-old daughter Vanshika shared a picture with him after he passed away. Vanshika took to Instagram, where she shared an image of the father-daughter duo. In the picture, Vanshika is seen hugging the late actor as the two are seen smiling at the camera

Pic/ Satish Kaushik's Instagram

Vanshika took to Instagram, where she shared an image of the father-daughter duo. In the picture, Vanshika is seen hugging the late actor as the two are seen smiling at the camera.

For the caption, she dropped a heart emoji.

Satish Kaushik was married to Shashi Kaushik. The duo got married in 1985. In 1996, the actor had lost his two-year-old son Sanu Kaushik. Then in 2012, at the age of 56, he welcomed his daughter Vanshika after 18 years of marriage via a surrogacy.

According to reports, the actor, who has given memorable characters such as 'Calendar' from 'Mr. India', 'Pappu Pager' in 'Deewana Mastana' among many others, died due to a heart attack.

He passed away late on Wednesday aged 67. Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s.

Expressing shock over the sudden demise of its "greatest alumni" Satish Kaushik, the National School of Drama (NSD) on Thursday said the actor-filmmaker will be deeply missed and remembered for his contributions to the Indian Film Industry.

"I am both shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our greatest Alumni and Eminent Film Actor, Director, and Producer Shri Satish Kaushik. He was an incredible person and great ambassador of Film and Theatre." Ramesh Chandra Gaur, director of National School of Drama said in a statement.

"It is an irreparable loss. He was such a lovely person, who will be deeply missed and will always be remembered for his great contributions to the Indian Film Industry" he added

The institute also extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late actor. "On behalf of National School of Drama Family and also on my personal behalf my sincerest condolences to his family, friends and admirers," it added.

