Will remember him for the man he was: Salman Khan on Satish Kaushik's demise

On Thursday, Actor Salman Khan expressed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of actor and director Satish Kaushik via his social media platform

Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote, "Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji."

Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was . May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 9, 2023

The actor passed away at the age of 66 following a heart attack on Wednesday in Delhi. The mortal remains of the late veteran actor will be brought to Mumbai today for his final rites, said sources,"Kaushik's body will be sent to Mumbai in an air ambulance from Delhi today" they added.



Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik have previously worked together in films like 'Chal Mere Bhai', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' and 'Bharat'. Satish also directed Salman in the romantic drama film 'Tere Naam' which received massive responses from the audiences.



His body had been brought to Delhi's Deen Dayal Hospital for post-mortem examination.



On March 7, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet. A day later, he travelled to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi party when he reportedly fell sick, sources said.



Actor Anupam Kher, a close friend of Satish, was the first one to share the news of his demise on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," Kher tweeted along with a picture of both actors.



In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का ठंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी ठपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे ठचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.



Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

