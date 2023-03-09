Satish Kaushik demise: Preliminary postmortem reports says actor died of cardiac attack

Delhi Police is also carrying out routine proceedings to ascertain if veteran actor Satish Kaushik's demise occurred under mysterious circumstances or if the person died of unnatural causes

Satish Kaushik. Pic/Twitter

The postmortem report of Satish Kaushik has revealed that the sudden demise of veteran Bollywood actor was caused due to a cardiac attack.

As per sources, according to the initial post-mortem report no injury marks were found on the body.

"Cardiac arrest for the cause of death of Satish Kaushik. No injury marks over the body. No alcohol was found in his body. No foul play was found. Blood and viscera samples have been preserved and sent for investigation," said sources.

Delhi Police is also carrying out routine proceedings to ascertain if veteran actor Satish Kaushik's demise occurred under mysterious circumstances or if the person died of unnatural causes.

The renowned actor passed away on Wednesday late night at the age of 66 years.

The police is carrying out routine proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc).

"Delhi Police is carrying out routine proceedings under CrPC Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc). The aim is to ascertain if the demise occurred under mysterious circumstances or if the person died of unnatural causes," said Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, after the postmortem of the late actor, the body has been handed over to the family.

Mortal remains of the late veteran actor will be brought to Mumbai for his final rites, said sources.

"Kaushik's body will be sent to Mumbai in an air ambulance from Delhi today" they added.

Anupam Kher first took to social media to confirm the death of his decades-old friend on Thursday early morning.

"I had brought him to the hospital. He slept at 10.30 pm and called me at 12.10 am, complaining of breathlessness," said Santosh Rai, manager of Satish Kaushik.

The sudden news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry and left his fans heartbroken. With his passing, the industry has lost a true legend, a multifaceted artist who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

The actor reportedly fell sick at a friend's place in Delhi, where he came for the Holi celebration on Wednesday.

Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish grew up with a deep love for the arts. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director, and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr. India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, performing in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of making it big in Bollywood.

