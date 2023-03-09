Breaking News
Rakesh Bedi: Satish Kaushik would laugh the loudest at his own jokes

Updated on: 09 March,2023 01:25 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on Thursday morning

Rakesh Bedi: Satish Kaushik would laugh the loudest at his own jokes

Rakesh Bedi


Close friend and veteran actor Rakesh Bedi remembers Satish Kaushik for his hearty laugh and said, "he would laugh the loudest at his own jokes." Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on Thursday morning. 


Bedi told mid-day.com, "This was the first news I heard in the morning and it came as a huge shock. Anupam (Kher) is a close friend so I immediately called him up and he confirmed it was true. We had been friends and colleagues for 43-44 years and worked on so many projects. I've worked on so many films in which he was a co-actor and in others which he directed. We would keep meeting off and on, he would come to watch all my plays. It's a great loss for the fraternity."



Recalling his favourite movie in which they featured together he names the Satish Kaushik directorial 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai' starring Anil Kapoor and Kajol as the leads. "My role in that film has fantastic recall value and the audience remembers the character even today though it released 25 years ago. Even today when I travel to the North especially in UP and Bihar, someone or the other from the crowd speaks to me in the tone that I used in the film. It was a fantastic track between Satish, Johnny Lever and me."


Speaking about the man behind the actor he added, "He was one person who would laugh on anything and everything. He was not one to laugh mildly, he would fall down laughing at times. That is how one should be you need to find humour in everything and be merry. A lot of times people would laugh just seeing him react to his own jokes." Bedi signs off saying he will miss his dear friend.

