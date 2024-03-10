Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were snapped together as they went out for a dinner date at Lyla in Mumbai

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari went out on a date. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari go out on a dinner date, watch video x 00:00

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is an upcoming actor whose debut fans have been looking forward to. However, well before his debut, he became a social media sensation with a spotlight on his personal life. He has time and again been spotted with actor Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari. Yesterday, Ibrahim and Palak were snapped as they went out for a dinner date at Lyla in Mumbai.

This is not the first time that the rumoured couple have been spotted together. Previously, the two have been spotted together at parties, concerts, and eateries. However, Palak has denied being a in relationship with Ibrahim. Back in 2022, when the duo was first spotted together, Palak had hidden her face causing the video to go viral. Talking about the incident to Siddharth Kannan, Palak revealed that she sometimes hides her face because of her mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, and not for any other reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent sighting, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen donning a stylish black T-shirt paired with matching jeans. Palak Tiwari complemented her rumoured beau in an all-black outfit. Another thing that caught our eyes was that Ibrahim was seen wearing a T-shirt from Aaryan Khan’s brand D'YAVOL X.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

During one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8, actor Saif Ali Khan was asked if he had any criteria for women approaching his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Responding to it, the Adipurush actor said that she should be single. “My criteria doesn’t matter. Nobody is listening. Even though he does ask for some advice. Single, I’d say. The lady should be single,” the actor revealed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak Tiwari made her acting debut in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in 2023. Ibrahim Ali Khan was the assistant dircetor on Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. He has wrapped the shoot of his debut film with Dharma Productions which reportedly also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim will also be seen in a romcom alongside Khushi Kapoor.