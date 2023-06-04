Breaking News
Rumoured couple Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda return to Mumbai after Goa vacation

Updated on: 04 June,2023 07:41 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda were captured by the paparazzi as they exited the airport

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Rumoured couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda made a public appearance together on Sunday. The couple was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport, from Goa post a vacation. The duo were captured by the paparazzi as they exited the airport. Interestingly they twinned white outfits, while Siddhant wore a white shirt and track pants along with a cap and a mask, Navya was spotted in a white top and black pants.


Navya, who is the daughter of Shweta Nanda and granddaughter of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, is also the host of a podcast with her mother and grandmother named 'What The Hell Navya.' In September 2022, she had taken to Instagram to announce, “You guessed it … IT’S A PODCAST. ‘What The Hell Navya’ is a podcast where I have fun conversations with some very special guests. It’s raw, real, witty, and deeply personal. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it”. The post had garnered many congratulatory messages from celebrities. For the unversed, Navya also happens to be the co-founder of a women centric tech health platform called ‘Aara Health’. Besides this, she also happens to be the founder of 'Project Naveli'.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)


Siddhant made his acting debut with Amazon Prime video's first Indian Web series 'Inside Edge Season 1' alongside Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Tanuj Virwani in 2017. He was also part of the second season of the show. Siddhant rose to fame as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He also starred with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in 'Gehraiyaan.' Siddhant will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has 'Yudhra' with Malavika Mohanan.

Here's how Netizens reacted-

 

