Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's unconfirmed coupling has the internet watching their every move. The rumoured couple, however, consistently set romantic goals for all of us to see and go - Aww! Their support for each other in the professional space is evident, with Aditya Roy Kapur showing up to support his rumoured ladylove Ananya Panday at the screening of her upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan".

On Monday, December 18, the rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were both papped outside a theatre as they headed in to watch the screening of the movie. Immediately after the screening, the couple was papped, enjoying a romantic drive in the city.

Aditya Roy Kapur looked handsome in a casual shirt and grey jeans, which he paired with sneakers, a watch, and his trusty cap. On the other hand, Ananya brought her fashion-forward to the front and slayed in a layered white crop top and chic skirt, which she paired with an oversized black blazer. The duo looked happy and could not stop smiling as the paparazzi were recording them.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship timeline

Ever since rumours of their relationship sparked off in 2021, Aditya and Ananya are the hottest talking points. The duo was spotted bonding at Kriti Sanon's party and since then, there's no stopping. From vacations to attending parties, they've done it all.

Earlier this year, Aditya and Ananya were on a vacation to Spain. Social media platforms like Instagram and X were overflooded due to viral pictures and videos. The actors first attended the Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain. Fans secretly clicked pictures and videos of Aditya and Ananya in Lisbon. They were seen exploring the streets of Lisbon and spent quality time together. A picture of Aditya hugging Ananya from the back almost confirmed their relationship.

Aditya and Ananya attended a party recently where they were seen getting cozy. In a viral video, the actress leaned on his shoulder as he spoke to an anonymous person. It was reported that Ananya celebrated her 25th birthday with Aditya in the Maldives.

On Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya's words confirmed her relationship status. She shared, "Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it." In spite of multiple attempts to make Ananya answer the question, she refused to give details. Instead, Ananya said that they were friends. Citing a dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan said, "Pyaar dosti hai," and she replied, "We’re best friends."