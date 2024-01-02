Even as the 11th episode of Koffee with Karan 8 is yet to be out, it looks like the finale is already being talked about. It is being said that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao will grace the couch for a candid conversation with Karan Johar

Aamir Khan with Kiran Roa

Listen to this article Have you heard? The ex factor x 00:00

Even as the 11th episode of Koffee with Karan 8 is yet to be out, it looks like the finale is already being talked about. It is being said that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao will grace the couch for a candid conversation with Karan Johar. Incidentally, the duo appeared together in the fourth season of the chat show, over 10 years ago. Back then, Aamir was gearing for the release of Dhoom 3 (2013), in which he played a double role. This time around, Kiran and he will be the first ex-couple to appear on the show together after the divorce. Apparently, neither of them agreed when KJo first broached the question to them. After some coaxing and convincing, they agreed as Kiran’s next directorial venture, which she is also producing with Aamir, arrives in March. They will also share why they ended their marriage and why they chose to remain friends and professional collaborators.

Negating the negativity

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar recently opened up about garnering favourable reviews for his movies. Sharing that the real audience in theatres prefer to slip out after the show, he pointed out that some people deliberately pan movies because they want to go viral on social media. “The ones walking up for the vox pops are all wanting to say the most sensational things,” he reportedly said, revealing that sometimes production houses too send their own people to praise the film. KJo explained, “Sometimes you’re also struggling to make a mark. As a producer, you will make every last-ditch attempt to make your film be heard. So, while I may critique criticism, I’m also riding on their backs when they praise a film… I change with every film. Some films work on their own, so I can take the high ground and stay quiet. Some films are average, so we need to give the impression that they’re doing better than they actually are.” The filmmaker also shared that if his film does well at the box office, he avoids promotional interviews as he doesn’t need them. Hmm, that is some revelation.

Playing Gandhi again

It is known that Applause Entertainment is making a series each on Mahatma Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Director Hansal Mehta is adapting Ramachandra Guha’s biographical books, Gandhi Before India and Gandhi—The Years That Changed the World, into a multi-season series titled Gandhi, with Pratik Gandhi essaying the titular role. On the other hand, Nagesh Kukunoor will direct Trail of an Assassin, based on Anirudhya Mitra’s book, Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s assassin, with Rajiv Kumar essaying the late Prime Minister of India. Interestingly, Pratik portrayed the Mahatma in the Gujarati play, Mohan No Masalo, which was also performed in Hindi and English, while Rajiv played the late PM in the film, Thalaivii (2021).

Time check please

Director Siddharth Anand is looking to replicate the success of his last release, Pathaan (2023), with his upcoming Republic Day offering, Fighter. Even though the trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer is yet to be unveiled, rumours are rife that the movie is three hours too long. The filmmaker took to social media to clarify Fighter’s duration reports, saying, “Real run-time is under two hours 40 minutes.” The aerial action thriller also features Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles as Indian Air Force officers, just like Duggu and Deepi.

Prayers for Japan

Junior NTR had to cut short his holiday in Japan, where he had gone to usher in 2024 with wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their two sons. Reason—the land of the rising sun was hit by multiple earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.6, resulting in major destruction and thousands getting evacuated. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Devara Part 1 this April, returned safely along with his family. Deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting the far eastern country, Jr NTR wrote on social media, “Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan (sic).”

Ready to rise

Arjun Kapoor has marked the new year with a new tattoo. The actor got his leg inked with the design of a phoenix rising from the ashes. The tattoo, which borrows inspiration from the mythical immortal bird, also incorporates the word ‘rise’. Sharing a video from his tattoo session on social media, Arjun wrote, “For only from the ashes of who we were, can we rise up to become who we are to be.” According to a source, “The tattoo reflects Arjun’s mindset as he is looking forward to showcasing some of his best work on screen in the coming months.” Putting behind the debacle of The Lady Killer, the actor has the tentatively-titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again lined up this year.