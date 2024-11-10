Breaking News
Manish Malhotra's maiden production, 'Saali Mohabbat' to premiere at IFFI

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Couturier-turned-producer Manish Malhotra’s maiden movie, Saali Mohabbat, is to premiere at the International Film Festival of India in Goa this month

Manish Malhotra's maiden production, 'Saali Mohabbat' to premiere at IFFI

The mystery drama stars Radhika Apte and Divyenndu

As the year is nearing its end, it’s a new start for Manish Malhotra. The fashion designer is taking his maiden production, Saali Mohabbat, to the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The Radhika Apte, Divyenndu and Anurag Kashyap-led suspense drama, which marks actor Tisca Chopra’s foray into direction, will première at the film festival on November 22. Malhotra was scouting for a powerful story to venture into filmmaking, when Saali Mohabbat came his way. “The moment I read its script, I was drawn to its intense and thrilling narrative. At Stage5 Production, we work closely with directors to bring their vision on the screen with artistry and care. Tisca’s commitment to crafting this story with such complexity made it all the more compelling,” says the designer-turned-producer.


Tisca Chopra and Manish MalhotraTisca Chopra and Manish Malhotra


In Saali Mohabbat, Apte plays a homemaker who is telling a story of infidelity, deceit and murder to a group of people. While her listeners are riveted, one of them gets the message she intended. First-time director Chopra is thrilled that her ‘howdunit’, co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, is premièring at the prestigious film gala. She says, “It’s a story close to my heart, and I’m grateful to Manish Malhotra and Jio Studios for trusting my vision and supporting my journey as a director. I couldn’t be more excited to present it at IFFI, which celebrates diverse and bold voices in cinema.” 


