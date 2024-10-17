Radhika Apte’s husband Benedict Taylor is a violinist and music composer. He has scored for films and web series with co-composer Naren Chandavarkar and together they are known as 'Naren & Benedict'

Radhika Apte, Benedict Taylor Pic/X

Seasoned actor Radhika Apte surprised everyone with her impromptu pregnancy announcement at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16. She showcased her baby bump in a black bodycon dress while attending the screening of her latest film, 'Sister Midnight'. The actor is expecting her first child with husband and music composer Benedict Taylor.

Apte's pregnancy surprise delighted fans, as she shared her experience at the festival through social media, posting photos that captured her radiant presence on the red carpet.

Who is Radhika Apte’s husband Benedict Taylor?

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor, who have been married since 2012, maintain a relatively private lifestyle despite their prominent careers in the entertainment industry. The couple, who split their time between London and Mumbai, initially met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance. They lived together before tying the knot in a small ceremony in 2012, followed by an official celebration in 2013.

Benedict is a violinist and music composer. He has scored for films and web series with co-composer Naren Chandavarkar and together they are known as 'Naren & Benedict'. Some of their projects include ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Ghost Stories’, Ghoul’, ‘Heeramandi’, and ‘Killer Soup’ to name a few.

Radhika Apte’s work front

In addition to her exciting personal news, Radhika Apte is currently involved in several projects.

Radhika was seen in Zoya Akhtar’s web series ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’. The show touched upon themes like casteism, physical abuse, colour discrimination, same-sex marriages, and whatnot. But the show’s fifth episode 'The Heart Skipped a Beat', which stars Radhika Apte, was appreciated by people for showing a Dalit wedding.

She recently made a cameo appearance in 'Merry Christmas', directed by Sriram Raghavan, which features stars, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Furthermore, she is set to star in the revenge thriller series 'Akka', alongside Keethy Suresh, directed by debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty.

Radhika’s 'Sister Midnight', the film that marked her red-carpet appearance, is described as a "genre-bending comedy" centered around a misanthropic newlywed who discovers primal instincts that lead her into unexpected scenarios. The film premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.