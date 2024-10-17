Radhika Apte is pregnant! Actor shows off baby bump

Radhika Apte revealed her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival. The actress surprised fans during the screening of Sister Midnight

Radhika Apte is expecting her first child. She attended the screening of her film Sister Midnight at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday, October 16, and surprised fans by showing off her baby bump.

Although Radhika Apte shared photos from the event on social media, she didn’t directly address her pregnancy. She captioned the post, “SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024.” The pictures featured her posing alone and with the cast and crew on the red carpet. Radhika wore a black off-shoulder midi dress with her hair styled in a bun. She received a wave of congratulations and well-wishes.

One fan wrote, "Omg!!! She’s pregnant, how exciting! ❤️"

Another user penned, "Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet!"

"Congratulations superstar!! you look fabulous and such beautiful news," wrote another

About Radhika Apte and her husband Benedict

Radhika Apte met her husband Benedict Taylor in London in 2011 while she was on a year-long break to study contemporary dance. In October 2012, her friend and director Sarang Sathaye revealed that the couple had been living together for some time. They had a legal wedding a month before their official ceremony, which was planned for March 2013.

About Radhika Apte's work front

Radhika Apte, born on September 7, 1985, is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi, Bengali, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi films. She has earned several awards and was the first Indian actress to receive an International Emmy Award nomination. While she’s known for her roles in independent films, she has also starred in mainstream hits like the Tamil action movie Kabali (2016), the Hindi biopic Pad Man (2018), and the black comedy Andhadhun (2018), all of which were box office successes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar’s web series ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’. The show touched upon themes like casteism, physical abuse, colour discrimination, same-sex marriages and whatnot. But the show’s fifth episode 'The Heart Skipped a Beat', which stars Radhika Apte, was appreciated by people for showing a Dalit wedding.

Radhika will be next seen in director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres on December 15, 2023.