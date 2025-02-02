As his daughter launches herself as an independent singer-songwriter, Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar fame, credits Gen Z for being drawn to good quality music

Tanishkaa and Sachin Sanghvi. Pic/Instagram

Having spent decades weaving magic on the big screen with his soundtracks crafted alongside partner Jigar Saraiya, Sachin Sanghvi is looking forward to the next phase of his life—welcoming his daughter into the music industry. As his daughter Tanishkaa releases her latest single, Hold me down, Sachin looks back on raising her to be a follower of music.

“We [created] the atmosphere [that helped her] fall in love with music, and subtly learn. We have enjoyed watching her learn various instruments and digital music production, alongside her singing coaching,” says the father, adding that his mantra to help his daughter create a lasting career is to teach her to “be original”. “That’s the only way in which you can create an impression. You have to be yourself. We don’t want to worry about [creating an] impact or standing out,” he says, adding that kids of Tanishkaa’s generation do not “like to be told what hit music is”.

“They don’t [think about] the success of a song, or follow music lists. They think about originality, and artistry, and are drawn to everything that’s subtle, even beyond music. In Bollywood, we mainly chase popularism, and that makes us ‘loud’ in every aspect. [But this generation] seeks value in the lyrics and music. This also helps them become honest musicians because they don’t chase the desire to simply be popular.”

Tanishkaa, who hopes to rebrand herself as Tia, an independent singer-songwriter, describes the song as one that’s written from the perspective of a “freshly aging teenage”. “[She] is on a voyage of self discovery, and attempts to address several inner doubts. The concept of lost and found lies within her, as well as in the world around her. She finds a change in people around her, and in her own personality too,” she shares.

For Sachin, it is the vast genre of music that his daughter consumes that defines her personal style. “Since childhood, Tia has been a wonderful listener. Even when she would visit Sachin-Jigar at the studio, she would observe the recordings quietly. [One can only] admire how varied [her tastes are]. She explores everything from K-pop and J-pop to UK-pop. She also writes her own lyrics, composes her songs, and programs too. In this generation, that’s how songs are made anyway. I hope that love for music will take her ahead in life.”