Sachin Tendulkar reviews Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies': You will laugh, cry and rejoice with the characters

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share his appreciation for Kiran Rao's recent directorial 'Laapataa Ladies'. He shared the emotions he felt while watching the film

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao is winning hearts everywhere. Ever since its release, the audiences, critics everyone can't stop raving about it. The film became the most loved and positively reviewed film of the year.

It seems that the praise for the film is in no mood to stop. Recently we saw celebrities Genelia Deshmukh and Shabana Azmi heaping the praises on Kiran RaRao-directed comedy entertainer.

In a recent exciting update, the fever of the film has caught the heads of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He recently watched the film and couldn't stop talking about it positively on his social media account.

While praising the film, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "A big-hearted fable set in small-town India that speaks to one at so many levels. I loved @LaapataaLadies for its delightful story, powerhouse performances and the subtlety with which it delivered important social messages so cleverly, without overt preaching. A must-watch for everyone, and trust me, you will laugh, cry and rejoice with the characters as they find their destinies in the movie. A big congratulations to my friends Kiran Rao & Aamir Khan!

The words and reviews the film is receiving clearly show the impact Kiran Rao and her flawless storytelling and direction have left on everyone's mind.

The film from Aamir Khan Productions has glued the audiences with the unlimited laughter quotient. While the film has comedy and entertainment factors attached, it also sheds light on the important issues related to the nation's women.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.