Sachin Tendulkar reviews Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par: 'Has the power to bring people together'

Updated on: 19 June,2025 05:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par's official theatrical release, Sachin Tendulkar has shared his review of the film after watching a special screening. The cricketer said that Aamir Khan's film delivers an emotional message and can bring everyone together

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is just around the corner, and the buzz around the film seems to be quite high. The trailer and songs, which have been released so far, have kept the anticipation intact ahead of the film's release. With just one day to go before the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par hits the screens, the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, has watched the film and has shared his initial reaction to the film.  

Sachin Tendulkar reviews Sitaare Zameen Par


Sachin Tendulkar, who attended a special screening of the film and was seen interacting with the cast, videos of which were seen circulating on the internet. He shared his review after watching Sitaare Zameen Par, saying "Film bahot achi lagi (film is very good). Ye movie aisi hai ke aap team sitaare ke saath haste ho rote ho movie main hi (this is such a film that you will laugh and cry through the film), and I have always said that sport has the power to teach us everything."


 
 
 
 
 
He added, "Itne saare messages milte hai, (you get so many messages) it has the power to bring everyone together, toh ye movie waisa he message deti hai. Main saare actors ko big thumbs up deta hu, bahot acha job kiya hai, (I give all the actors a big thumbs up, they have done a wonderful job) very well done and all the very best to you."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and is set to launch 10 rising stars, namely, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film is helmed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. The lyrics of its songs are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is all set to release only in theatres tomorrow, 20th June, 2025.

