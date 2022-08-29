Sadia Khateeb: People had their own perspective on 'Raksha Bandhan,' it's okay to have different views

Sadia Khateeb played Gayatri in 'Raksha Bandhan'
Actress Sadia Khateeb, who played Gayatri in the recently released, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' opens up about the challenges of the role, the film's box-office performance and more!
What were the challenges while playing Gayatri?
There were no challenges to play Gayatri. Once I started understanding her there was a lot of mental retrospection because she is a very emotional and vulnerable character. She's somebody whom everybody can relate to in terms of the love she has for her family.
Raksha Bandhan attempted to address the dowry menace. What's your views on the subject?
My views are exactly what I said in them film, my last monologue, 'Na dena sahi hain na lena sahi hain.'
Your thoughts about Raksha Bandhan being called regressive and the criticism that came the film's way?
I feel people have their own perspective and it's okay to have different views on it. Do watch the film with all your heart and decide what the film wants to say!
Was the box-office performance disappointing?
It was the fate of the film. I am happy how the film has done. I am Happy about the reviews, how audience is loving it and how the critics loved it.
What are your memories of working with Akshay Kumar and Anand L Rai?
My experience with Akshay and Anand sir was superb. I have been extremely honoured and fortunate to work with them. They are extremely good at what they have done and I feel privileged to get the opportunity to work with them.
