Cricketer-actor couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge welcomed their baby boy. The announcement came as a surprise to all

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Listen to this article Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan welcome baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan; share first pic x 00:00

In a surprise announcement, cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge revealed that they have welcomed their first child — a baby boy. The couple also shared his name: Fatehsinh Khan. The news came as a pleasant surprise to fans of the cricketer-actor duo, as they had not previously announced that they were expecting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sagarika and Zaheer welcome baby boy

The couple announced in a collaborative post on Instagram, sharing black-and-white pictures of themselves holding their newborn. Sharing the heartfelt moment, Sagarika wrote:

“With love, gratitude and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagarika Z Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge)

Soon after the announcement, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities. New mother Athiya Shetty to actors Angad Bedi, Huma Qureshi dropped congratulatory messages to the couple.

Sagarika and Zaheer tied the knot in November 2017 in a private ceremony. They later hosted a joint sangeet night and a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues. Sagarika often shares glimpses of her life on Instagram, some of which feature sweet moments with Zaheer.

Sagarika Ghatge's work front

Ending her five-year hiatus, Sagarika Z Ghatge is all set to retur to the screen with Lalat, directed by Jaivi Dhanda. The actor was last seen in the television film, Footfairy (2020). What kept her away from acting for half a decade? “It was a combination of not being excited with the offers that came my way, and feeling that a break was the right thing to do,” she shares.

With the OTT boom, opportunities may have shot up. But Ghatge notes that it hasn’t been easy for her to land a project. The perception that she doesn’t want to pursue acting only made things harder. “Perhaps there is a perception that I don’t want to work, but that’s far from the truth. There are plenty of opportunities with the variety of films and series being made today. However, it hasn’t been easy to land a film. After taking a break, getting back to work wasn’t simple. But I’m grateful to have a film now that will showcase my work.”