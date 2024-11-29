Breaking News
Sai Tamhankar: 'Agni has made me more aware and responsible as a citizen'

Updated on: 29 November,2024 04:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Sai Tamhankar met with the families of firefighters, especially homemakers, to prepare for her role in the upcoming movie Agni

Sai Tamhankar in Agni

Actress Sai Tamhankar, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie Agni, has said that the film has made her more aware as a citizen and has reminded her of her responsibilities. The actress essays the role of the wife of a firefighter, essayed by Pratik Gandhi, in the film. She called the firefighters the "unsung heroes" and an integral part of any society.


Talking about the film, she told IANS, “I feel we haven't seen any film about firefighters in Hindi cinema. They are the underdogs and the unsung heroes of our society, often taken for granted. I am proud to be part of a project that celebrates them. Working with Excel Entertainment was a fabulous experience, and this project holds a special place in my heart."


She further mentioned that she considers herself the ‘phool’ of Agni because her character brings warmth and love to this fiery world. She continued, “Just like a flower evokes happiness and calm, my character adds love and joy to the intense narrative of Agni. Ever since I started shooting for this film, I ask a question to myself, ‘PaGaL?’ Pa for Paani, Ga for Gas, and L for Light. It’s a reminder to always check and turn these off before leaving home. Thus, Agni has made me more aware and responsible as a citizen."


Discussing her preparation, the actress met with the families of firefighters, especially homemakers, and realised their unwavering support comes from the belief that their husbands contribute significantly to society and the nation. That sense of pride is their biggest motivation, and it’s truly inspiring and humbling.

She added, “My character in the film is deeply committed to her family’s well-being. Portraying this mentality was a challenge for me because it’s such a unique perspective. I also met firefighter couples whose lives are so unpredictable. Playing this role was not only fun but also incredibly fulfilling. I’m grateful to be part of such a meaningful and special film”. In addition to ‘Agni’, the actress also has ‘Ground Zero’, ‘Matka King’, directed by Nagraj Manjule of ‘Sairat’ fame, and ‘Dabba Cartel’ in the pipeline.

