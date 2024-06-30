Saif Ali Khan admits to having a secret Instagram account, calls paparazzi culture ‘hugely irritating’ 

Saif Ali Khan shared his take on the paparazzi culture and how a video posted by these accounts creates controversies.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pic/Instagram

After Kareena Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan made their much-awaited social media debut igniting a swamp of followers within minutes of joining Instagram, Saif Ali Khan, who has steered away from having a virtual account admitted that he does browse incognito. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared, “I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it.”

“I don’t want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people’s things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I’m not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet,” he added.

Sharing his take on the paparazzi culture and how a video posted by these accounts creates controversies, Saif shared, “Every time I do check Instagram, I see an actor at the airport either showing some concern about a paparazzi guy who falls over and then the people comment saying ‘what a nice person they are’ or ‘the star is not conscious enough of a fan showing some interest who is trying to grab him and take a selfie’ and people write ‘what a not very nice person’. And this cycle goes on and on, and everyone’s very concerned with what the paparazzi think and what everybody thinks because everyone wants to be super nice, that’s hugely irritating.”

