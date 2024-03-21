While Saif Ali Khan kept it classy in a maroon kurta and white pajamas, Kareena Kapoor chose to promote her upcoming film 'Crew' with a denim jacket.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan politely asks Kareena Kapoor to take selfie with incessant fans at Mumbai airport - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan jetted off for a family vacation on Thursday. The two along with their sons Taimur and Jeh were spotted at the Mumbai airport. While Saif kept it classy in a maroon kurta and white pajamas, Kareena chose to promote her upcoming film 'Crew' with a denim jacket. She paired it with a white printed T-shirt and black trousers.

As the family proceeded to the airport, they were surrounded by fans who thronged for selfies. As a couple of women incessantly kept asking to take pictures with Kareena (who did not pay heed), Saif politely asked her to oblige. Kareena then waited behind to take pictures with two women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the highly anticipated film 'Devara: Part 1'. The film which is set against the coastal lands is helmed by Koratala Siva and also features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Kareena on the other hand is gearing up for the release of 'Crew' which will be out on March 29. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. The third installment of the super-hit franchise is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Kareena will also be seen in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ directed by Hansal Mehta.

(With inputs from ANI)