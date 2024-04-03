Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Masterminded in India executed in Georgia
<< Back to Elections 2024

Masterminded in India, executed in Georgia?

Updated on: 04 April,2024 04:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

We hear the producer has only one ask—bring an unexplored location to the screen

Masterminded in India, executed in Georgia?

Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article
Masterminded in India, executed in Georgia?
x
00:00

In March, mid-day reported that Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat would commence the second schedule of Jewel Thief in Mumbai from April 7 (Chor in the city, March 27). Sure enough, the two actors will face the camera on the given day, but director Robbie Grewal will begin shooting two days earlier with the supporting cast. Simultaneously, producer Siddharth Anand and the director are setting the stage for the international schedule in May. We hear the producer has only one ask—bring an unexplored location to the screen.


From War (2019) to Pathaan (2023) and the recent Fighter, lavishly mounted action films with stunning locations are Anand’s trademark. He wants to continue that with his productions as well. To this end, Grewal and he have put aside the heist thriller’s key action set-pieces for the international leg. A source says, “Robbie had recently gone to Europe on a recce. He has locked Georgia and a few other locations. The key was to find locales that haven’t been shown in Bollywood films. The international crew has already begun its prep. After the Mumbai schedule is wrapped around April 25, the team will fly out to shoot the action-heavy scenes and a song in the foreign location.” Jewel Thief also stars Nikita Dutta.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saif ali khan Jaideep Ahlawat bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK