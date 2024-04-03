We hear the producer has only one ask—bring an unexplored location to the screen

Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Masterminded in India, executed in Georgia? x 00:00

In March, mid-day reported that Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat would commence the second schedule of Jewel Thief in Mumbai from April 7 (Chor in the city, March 27). Sure enough, the two actors will face the camera on the given day, but director Robbie Grewal will begin shooting two days earlier with the supporting cast. Simultaneously, producer Siddharth Anand and the director are setting the stage for the international schedule in May. We hear the producer has only one ask—bring an unexplored location to the screen.

From War (2019) to Pathaan (2023) and the recent Fighter, lavishly mounted action films with stunning locations are Anand’s trademark. He wants to continue that with his productions as well. To this end, Grewal and he have put aside the heist thriller’s key action set-pieces for the international leg. A source says, “Robbie had recently gone to Europe on a recce. He has locked Georgia and a few other locations. The key was to find locales that haven’t been shown in Bollywood films. The international crew has already begun its prep. After the Mumbai schedule is wrapped around April 25, the team will fly out to shoot the action-heavy scenes and a song in the foreign location.” Jewel Thief also stars Nikita Dutta.

ADVERTISEMENT