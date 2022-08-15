Saif Ali Khan and Taimur build rock band stage with recycled paper

The video was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan building a rock band stage with recycled paper. Kareena posted a video on Instagram, where Saif is seen helping Taimur make a rock band stage using a cardboard box and legos.

"This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build... and build we did. Tim's first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper. Reuse, recycle, be free... #FamilyTime #Reels #ReelItFeelIt," Kareena wrote alongside the video.

On the acting front, Kareena's latest release is 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is a remake of the Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Saif will be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the neo noir action thriller movie 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Radhika Apte.

