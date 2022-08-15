Breaking News
Updated on: 15 August,2022 06:30 PM IST  |  mumbai
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur build rock band stage with recycled paper

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur


Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan building a rock band stage with recycled paper. Kareena posted a video on Instagram, where Saif is seen helping Taimur make a rock band stage using a cardboard box and legos.



 
 
 
 
 
"This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build... and build we did. Tim's first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper. Reuse, recycle, be free... #FamilyTime #Reels #ReelItFeelIt," Kareena wrote alongside the video.

On the acting front, Kareena's latest release is 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is a remake of the Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Saif will be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the neo noir action thriller movie 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Radhika Apte.

