A document claiming to be Saif Ali Khan's hospital bill has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor was admitted to the hospital on January 16 after he was stabbed by an intruder

Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attacked: Check out actor's hospital bill of two days x 00:00

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s unverified bill has been leaked online, and it shows an initial requested amount of Rs 35, 98, 700 against an approved amount of Rs 250, 00, 000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The document states that the actor suffered an injury to an unspecified region. However, it should be noted that the document has not been verified by the hospital authorities, and has been doing rounds on social media.

Earlier, in the day, Mumbai police recovered an old sword from the actor’s house, it is unclear if it is a part of the actor’s ancestral property. Saif, who belongs to the lineage of Nawabs, is the owner of many antique and priced possessions including the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Saif was reportedly attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever