Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Inside Saif Ali Khans intimate birthday party with Sara Ali Khan Ibrahim and Kareena Kapoor

Inside Saif Ali Khan’s intimate birthday party with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and Kareena Kapoor

Updated on: 17 August,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Saif Ali Khan’s 54th birthday, his daughter Sara Ali Khan gave him a cute gift by bringing a delicious chocolate cake and some balloons

Inside Saif Ali Khan’s intimate birthday party with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday bash

Listen to this article
Inside Saif Ali Khan’s intimate birthday party with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and Kareena Kapoor
x
00:00

Saif Ali Khan turned a year older yesterday, and the actor received a lot of love from his friends, family members, and fans alike. However, the sweetest surprise was from his kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Saif Ali Khan’s 54th birthday, Sara gave him a cute gift by bringing a delicious chocolate cake and some balloons.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)




Sara took to Instagram, where she has 45.7 million followers, and shared pictures from Saif's birthday celebration at his residence. The snap shows birthday boy Saif wearing a half-sleeve white t-shirt and blue denim jeans. Sara is wearing a blue sleeveless crop top and off-white trousers. Ibrahim, the younger brother of Sara, looked dapper in a white shirt and blue denim jeans.

The photo also features Saif's second wife and actress Kareena Kapoor, who is donning an all-denim outfit. The decoration includes balloons with 'best dad' written on them. Saif is seen cutting a chocolate cake. The post is captioned: "Happiest birthday Abba."

Saif is the son of the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan.

He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple has two children—actress Sara and son Ibrahim. They separated in 2004. Saif married Kareena on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple has two sons—Taimur and Jeh.

He made his acting debut in 1993 with a leading role in the movie 'Parampara.' The action drama, directed by Yash Chopra, featured an ensemble cast including Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna, and Anupam Kher.

Saif has appeared in movies like 'Aashik Awara,' 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari,' 'Kachche Dhaage,' 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain,' 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein,' 'Dil Chahta Hai,' 'LOC Kargil,' 'Omkara,' 'Parineeta,' 'Ta Ra Rum Pum,' 'Love Aaj Kal,' 'Phantom,' 'Tanhaji,' and 'Vikram Vedha.' He was last seen in the mythological action film 'Adipurush.'

Saif's next film is 'Devara: Part 1,' a Telugu action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth. 

(With Inputs from IANS)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saif ali khan sara ali khan Ibrahim Ali Khan Entertainment News birthday Kareena Kapoor

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK