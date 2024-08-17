On Saif Ali Khan’s 54th birthday, his daughter Sara Ali Khan gave him a cute gift by bringing a delicious chocolate cake and some balloons

Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday bash

Saif Ali Khan turned a year older yesterday, and the actor received a lot of love from his friends, family members, and fans alike. However, the sweetest surprise was from his kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Saif Ali Khan’s 54th birthday, Sara gave him a cute gift by bringing a delicious chocolate cake and some balloons.

Sara took to Instagram, where she has 45.7 million followers, and shared pictures from Saif's birthday celebration at his residence. The snap shows birthday boy Saif wearing a half-sleeve white t-shirt and blue denim jeans. Sara is wearing a blue sleeveless crop top and off-white trousers. Ibrahim, the younger brother of Sara, looked dapper in a white shirt and blue denim jeans.

The photo also features Saif's second wife and actress Kareena Kapoor, who is donning an all-denim outfit. The decoration includes balloons with 'best dad' written on them. Saif is seen cutting a chocolate cake. The post is captioned: "Happiest birthday Abba."

Saif is the son of the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan.

He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple has two children—actress Sara and son Ibrahim. They separated in 2004. Saif married Kareena on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple has two sons—Taimur and Jeh.

He made his acting debut in 1993 with a leading role in the movie 'Parampara.' The action drama, directed by Yash Chopra, featured an ensemble cast including Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna, and Anupam Kher.

Saif has appeared in movies like 'Aashik Awara,' 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari,' 'Kachche Dhaage,' 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain,' 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein,' 'Dil Chahta Hai,' 'LOC Kargil,' 'Omkara,' 'Parineeta,' 'Ta Ra Rum Pum,' 'Love Aaj Kal,' 'Phantom,' 'Tanhaji,' and 'Vikram Vedha.' He was last seen in the mythological action film 'Adipurush.'

Saif's next film is 'Devara: Part 1,' a Telugu action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth.

(With Inputs from IANS)