Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan knows how to lighten any moments with his witty anecdotes. Every now and then Saif reflects on his past projects with a dash of humourous observations. During a press conference for his film 'KalaKaandi,' the actor revealed that in the 90s there were a few songs that were embarrassing.

While discussing one of these songs, Saif talked about something called a ‘Rap Song’, in which he played a choreographer. The Vikram Vedha actor shared, "I was dressed as a choreographer, and I was teaching songs. I had this fake beard on, and there was a part of the lyrics that said, 'Mera chuha tumko katega’."

He later continued and quipped, "It wasn’t my idea. We were all living in the same era; these were the things that used to happen. I think there was a demand for it. I was very worried that the ‘Chuha’ should not bite me inside the trousers. That would have been very upsetting."

Sung by Udit Narayan, the ‘Rap Song’ is from the film ‘Yaar Gaddar'. The story of the movie revolves around Inspector Shankar Verma, an honest and diligent police officer. He finds himself in a difficult situation when his brother Jai is accused of stealing a bank and killing someone. The film was released in 1994. Directed by Umesh Mehra, the movie falls under the action-thriller genre. It stars actors Mithun Chakraborty, Saif Ali Khan, Somy Ali, and others in prominent roles. The film combines elements of action, suspense, and drama, typical of the Bollywood films of that era.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan made his Hindi film debut in 1993 with 'Parampara'. In the film, he played the fourth lead. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film starred Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, and Anupam Kher.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the film 'Adipurush' as Ravana. The actor will next be seen playing the antagonist in Jr NTR-starrer 'Devara'. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is directed by Siva Kortala.